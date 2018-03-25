Man killed in crash Sunday morning on Far South Side

A man was killed in a crash early Sunday in the Hegewisch neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 38-year-old man was traveling southbound in a sedan when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a telephone pole at 1:08 a.m. in the 11900 block of S. Avenue O, Chicago Police said.

The man was driving at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported, police said.

The Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating.