Man killed in Ford Heights crash

A 32-year-old man was killed in a crash early Saturday in south suburban Ford Heights.

Saffia Hussain, of Sauk Village, was involved in the crash at 1:11 a.m. in the 1300 block of Ellis Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was pronounced dead nearly 6 hours later.

An autopsy conducted Sunday found Hussain died from blunt force injuries related to a vehicle striking one or more fixed objects, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.

Ford Heights police didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the crash.