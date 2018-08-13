Man robbed on Near N. Side after entering wrong ride share car

Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a July robbery on the Near North Side.

In the early morning of July 27, the male victim left the Red Head Piano Bar at 16 W. Ontario St. and entered the wrong ride share vehicle, Chicago police said. Two males and two females already inside the vehicle robbed him of his wallet and gold chain.

One of the female suspects was recently recorded using the victim’s credit card at a Crestwood ATM and Walmart in the south suburbs, police said.

The suspect was driving a dark blue or black 2003-2006 Jeep Liberty with an Illinois temporary plate starting with “225U”.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact Detectives John Sego at (773) 663-5904 or john.sego@chicagopolice.org.