Man robs Citibank branch in Loop

A photo of a man who robbed an MB Financial Bank Jan. 11 in South Chicago. | FBI

A man suspected of robbing a bank last month in the South Chicago neighborhood struck again Friday afternoon in the Loop.

The robbery happened about 1:10 p.m. at the Citibank branch at 11 S. LaSalle St., according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

Croon said the robber appeared to be the same person who robbed an MB Financial bank branch Jan. 11 at 3030 E. 92nd St.

In that robbery, the suspect was described as a black man in his 40s or 50s, standing about 5-foot-6 with a thin build and a light complexion, the FBI said. He wore a gray, pinstriped suit, a black tie and a tan trench coat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI’s Chicago field office at (312) 421-6700.