Man seriously hurt in Lawndale shooting

A man was shot and seriously wounded Saturday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The 23-year-old was walking through an empty lot at 9:16 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Troy when a male got out of a vehicle and shot at him, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the hip, back and hand, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.