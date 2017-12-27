Man seriously wounded in Aurora shooting

Authorities are investigating a pair of shootings Saturday night in west suburban Aurora, one of which left a man seriously wounded.

The 37-year-old man was arguing with another man about 11:15 p.m. inside his home in the 1100 block of Superior Street, according to a statement from Aurora police. The other man then pulled out a handgun and fired several shots at the 37-year-old before running away.

The victim was taken to an Aurora hospital before being airlifted to another suburban hospital, police said. His wounds were serious but did not appear to be life-threatening.

More than an hour before that, another man reported being shot at in the 1300 block of Monomoy Street in Aurora, police said. He was riding a bicycle about 9:55 p.m. when two men appeared from around the corner of an apartment building and one of them started shooting at him. Nothing appeared to have been hit by gunfire.

The shooter was described as wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark pants, police said. The other suspect was wearing all dark clothing. They may have run away northbound when the shooting stopped.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call police at (630) 256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.