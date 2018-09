Man shot while walking in Humboldt Park

A man was wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The man was walking outside at 6:26 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Campbell when a green vehicle drove up to him and several people inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the chest and grazed in the knee, according to police. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.