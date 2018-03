Man shot in East Chatham

Officers investigate a scene where a person was shot on the 8200 block of South Ingleside Avenue Monday Morning. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was shot early Monday in the East Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

The 21-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when someone in a silver sedan fired shots, striking him in the right leg about 4:45 a.m. in the 8200 block of S. Ingleside, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives investigate.