Man shot in head in Humboldt Park

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The 52-year-old was in an alley with a group of people at 1:39 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Hamlin when someone walked up to them and fired shots, according to Chicago police.

The man was shot in the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.