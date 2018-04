Man shot in head while driving in West Humboldt Park

A man was shot in the head while driving in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 37-year-old man was shot at 7:54 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Kildare and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

A 22-year-old woman who was a passenger in the vehicle was not injured, police said.

No further information was immediately available.