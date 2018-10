Man shot in Lawndale shows up at West Side hospital

A man walked into a hospital Thursday morning after he was shot in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The 19-year-old showed up at Mount Sinai Hospital at 10:01 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the calf, according to Chicago police.

He told investigators he was shot in the 2900 block of West Flournoy, police said. His condition was stabilized.

Area North detectives were investigating.