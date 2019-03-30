Man shot in leg in West Town

Chicago police investigate the scene were a person was shot Friday night, in first block of North Western, in the West Town neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

An 18-year-old man was shot at a BP gas station in West Town late Friday night.

About 11:13 p.m., the man was walking in the first block of North Western Avenue when he started arguing with someone who then fired shots, Chicago police said. The man was struck in the leg and the suspect drove off in a black pickup truck.

The man was transported to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Three people were wounded in a shooting at the same location in February.

Area Central detectives are investigating.