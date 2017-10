Man shot in thigh in West Garfield Park

A man was shot Sunday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The shooting happened about 8 a.m. in the 3900 block of West Congress Parkway, according to Chicago Police.

The 34-year-old was shot twice in the upper right thigh and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

According to unconfirmed scanner reports, the shooting happened at a gas station.