Man shot on Jeffery Manor porch

A man was shot Wednesday in the 9600 block of South Merrion Avenue. | Google Earth

A man was wounded while sitting on a porch Wednesday evening in a Far South Side Jeffery Manor neighborhood shooting.

A car pulled up and opened fire about 6:35 p.m. on the 25-year-old man, who was sitting on a porch in the 9600 block of South Merrion Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot the thigh and one of his fingers, police said. He was in good condition at University of Chicago Medical Center.