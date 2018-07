Man shot by passenger while driving in South Shore

A man was shot by a passenger while driving early Thursday in the South Shore, according to Chicago Police.

The 32-year-old was driving when he got into an argument with the passenger, who took out a handgun and shot him at 4:11 a.m. in the 7200 block of South South Shore Drive, police said.

He was shot in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

A possible suspect was in custody, police said. No further information was available.