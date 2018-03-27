Man shot, seriously wounded during Austin armed robbery

A man was shot early Tuesday during a West Side Austin neighborhood armed robbery.

The 43-year-old was sitting in his parked car at 3:09 a.m. in the 700 block of South Cicero when someone in a blue Chrysler Pacifica pulled up next to him and took out a gun, according to Chicago police.

The robber, without getting out of the Chrysler, demanded the man’s belongings, police said. After the man threw his belongings into the Chrysler, the suspect shot at him three times, striking him once in the neck and twice in the shoulder.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was in serious condition, police said.