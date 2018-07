Man shot while driving, critically wounded on Far South Side

A man was shot while driving Tuesday morning on the Far South Side.

The 28-year-old was in his vehicle at 8:35 a.m. in the 1500 block of East 95th Street when he was shot in the back of the head, according to Chicago Police. He then crashed the vehicle into a tree.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in critical condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.