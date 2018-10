Man shot while leaving home in Marquette Park

A 20-year-old man was shot late Tuesday in the 7100 block of South Campbell. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was shot late Tuesday in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

At 10:56 p.m., the 20-year-old was walking out of a home in the 7100 block of South Campbell when another male walked up and shot him twice in the leg, according to Chicago police.

He was taken in good condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.