Man stabbed in Englewood

A man was wounded in a stabbing Monday morning in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

A male suspect stabbed the 29-year-old man in the lower back about 7:30 a.m. in the 6700 block of South May, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives continued to investigate.