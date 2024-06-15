Man killed, woman wounded in Belmont Cragin shooting
The 30-year-old man, and the woman, 31, were in a car about 2:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of North Cicero Avenue when someone in another car fired shots.
A man was killed and a woman wounded in a shooting Saturday in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side.
The pair were in a car about 2:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of North Cicero Avenue when someone in another car fired shots after pulling alongside them, Chicago police said.
The man, 30, and the woman, 31, were both wounded and drove themselves to Community First Medical Center, where the man was pronounced dead and the woman was listed in critical condition, police said.
No arrests were reported.
The Latest
It’s not a great draft class, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t gems to be found. Considering the recent state of the Bulls and the confusing direction of the organization, exec Arturas Karnisovas & Co. need to hit it big.
It doesn’t seem like Shannon is going to personally have a problem putting the falsehood and what he had to go through because of the falsehood behind him. Unknown is whether the rest of the world finds the ability to do the same.
The Fire scored two goals for the first time since April 6 and generated 11 shots, but had an open week following the win over LA.
After a memorable five-plus-year run for our “Sports Saturday” editions, we’re shifting the best, thickest sports section in town back a day. Get ready for “Sports Sunday.”
Paul Vriend’s photograph of a lively fawn at Rosehill Cemetery and Todd Carp explaining cicada-imitating flies working on Salt Creek are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.