Man killed, woman wounded in Belmont Cragin shooting

A man was killed and a woman wounded in a shooting Saturday in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side.

The pair were in a car about 2:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of North Cicero Avenue when someone in another car fired shots after pulling alongside them, Chicago police said.

The man, 30, and the woman, 31, were both wounded and drove themselves to Community First Medical Center, where the man was pronounced dead and the woman was listed in critical condition, police said.

No arrests were reported.