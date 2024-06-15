How Shota Imanaga's comfort with Cubs has resulted in him becoming a stabilizing force

During his critical seventh-inning at-bat against left fielder Brendan Donovan with runners on first and second with two outs, left-hander Shota Imanaga was thinking about postgame.

“I was pretty hungry, so I was thinking about what kind of food nutrition I should take after the game,” Imanaga said through an interpreter.

Imanaga punched out Donovan with a sweeper to end the inning. After the punchout, Imanaga roared and spun around to celebrate. The left-hander has become more comfortable in the clubhouse, which has helped his pitching.

After another stellar start in Saturday’s 5-1 win — seven innings, four hits, and one run allowed — Imanaga continues to show that his approach can succeed in the majors.

“He takes it upon himself to go out there in the seventh with 100-plus pitches and give us everything that he’s got, and that’s why everybody loves him,” catcher Yan Gomes said.

Imanaga and Gomes have delivered a synergy. During the at-bat against Donovan, Imanaga said Gomes was calling the pitches he wanted to throw, which helped his command.

“His location with his fastball was just excellent all day,” manager Craig Counsell said. “He’s a lot of fun to watch.”

But Imanaga’s affable personality has endeared him to the team and the fan base. When he emerges from the bullpen before games, he receives a loud ovation from fans at Wrigley Field.

From his introductory press conference, where he sang the lyrics to “Go Cubs Go,” Imanaga has allowed his personality to shine through.

Imanaga told reporters he uses “Mike Imanaga II” when he’s someplace and believes that Shota will be mispronounced. He said he appreciated the staff making him the nameplate. It’s an example of how the team has accepted him.

“He wants to jell with everyone, and that’s the coolest thing,” Gomes said. “He doesn’t speak very good English, but he tries. He tries to hang out with everybody, and you guys see the whole “Mike Imanaga II.” He’s trying to be a part of this, and we appreciate that.”

Imanaga’s 1.89 ERA is the third-lowest among qualified pitchers and the lowest through the first 13 starts of a career since Michael Soroka with the Braves.

Through 13 starts, Imanaga’s even-keeled demeanor is becoming more prominent, which gives a Cubs team that’s 7-15 in their last 22 games a boost.

Imanaga’s consistency has become a hallmark for the Cubs. He’s thrown four innings or fewer three times — his April 7 start against the Dodgers was cut short due to a rain delay.

“That’s what great starting pitchers do for a team,” Counsell said. “When they take the ball, you know you’re going to get a good outing and you’re going to get a good chance to win. You feel it with those good starters when their day comes. He’s lived up to that for sure.”

Though he’s a rookie in MLB, Imanaga is a veteran. He pitched eight seasons in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball, so he’s had time to learn who he is as a pitcher. This allows him to stay composed after allowing a hit or if a call doesn’t go his way.

That presence is rubbing off on his teammates.

“He goes about his business every day,” left fielder Ian Happ said. “Then when he gets the out there, he has the emotion. [He] keeps pretty even throughout the game, but a big spot there — he’s done it a few times — we’re in a big spot late in the game, being able to get that last out, punch out and just throw a complete outing.”