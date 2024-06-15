The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 15, 2024
News Chicago

Man killed, 4 injured in South Shore apartment fire

Firefighters responded to the fire, which broke out in an apartment on the top floor of a building in the 2400 block of East 78th Street around 2:30 a.m.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man killed, 4 injured in South Shore apartment fire
A fire broke out at a building in the 2400 block of East 78th Street June 15, 2024.

A fire broke out at a building in the 2400 block of East 78th Street June 15, 2024.

Chicago Fire Department

A man was killed and four others, including two boys, were injured in a fire early Saturday in South Shore.

Firefighters responded to the fire, which broke out in an apartment on the top floor of a building in the 2400 block of East 78th Street around 2:30 a.m., Chicago police and the Chicago Fire Department said.

A man, 24, was found inside the apartment and was pronounced dead, police said. Two boys, 2 and 7, were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

A woman, 24, was also hurt and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A man, 27, was taken to Trinity Hospital with injuries not related to the fire.

Twenty-three people were displaced from the building, police said.

The cause of the fire was not known.

Next Up In News
Woman killed, girl injured in suspected arson at Bridgeport apartment
I’m just a gay man trying to get a coffee
13-year-old boy fatally shot in North Lawndale
8-year-old girl dies after medical emergency on flight to Chicago
Koalas debut next week at Brookfield Zoo Chicago
2 charged with operating $430 million dark web marketplace
The Latest
20240601_CHIvLA_Jonathan_Dean_Hugo_Cuypers_01.jpg
Chicago Fire
Fire hope to keep building momentum after beating Galaxy
The Fire scored two goals for the first time since April 6 and generated 11 shots, but had an open week following the win over LA.
By Brian Sandalow
 
SS shot.png
Sports
Sunday, fun day: Sun-Times Sports is making a change
After a memorable five-plus-year run for our “Sports Saturday” editions, we’re shifting the best, thickest sports section in town back a day. Get ready for “Sports Sunday.”
By Steve Greenberg
 
wotw06-15-24fawn.jpg
Outdoors
Chicago outdoors: Rosehill fawn, working cicada imitators and carp
Paul Vriend’s photograph of a lively fawn at Rosehill Cemetery and Todd Carp explaining cicada-imitating flies working on Salt Creek are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
Zeev Buium, Macklin Celebrini and Cayden Lindstrom.
Blackhawks
NHL mock draft: Blackhawks' No. 2 pick will start run of interesting decisions
After the Sharks take Macklin Celebrini at No. 1 overall, the order gets a lot murkier. Here’s a rough guess for how all 32 first-round picks will play out, including the Hawks’ No. 2 and No. 18 selections.
By Ben Pope
 
LASALLESTREET-122922-19.jpg
Editorials
City Council places $160 million bet on revitalizing LaSalle Street
Council members made a forward-thinking move by approving bonds to create apartments in four LaSalle Street corridor buildings. We urge the council to move forward on a plan to bring back coach houses and other accessory dwelling units.
By CST Editorial Board
 