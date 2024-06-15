Man killed, 4 injured in South Shore apartment fire

A man was killed and four others, including two boys, were injured in a fire early Saturday in South Shore.

Firefighters responded to the fire, which broke out in an apartment on the top floor of a building in the 2400 block of East 78th Street around 2:30 a.m., Chicago police and the Chicago Fire Department said.

A man, 24, was found inside the apartment and was pronounced dead, police said. Two boys, 2 and 7, were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

A woman, 24, was also hurt and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A man, 27, was taken to Trinity Hospital with injuries not related to the fire.

Twenty-three people were displaced from the building, police said.

The cause of the fire was not known.