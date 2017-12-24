Man stabbed to death with ice pick in Lawndale ‘domestic incident’

A died Saturday after he was stabbed in the head with an ice pick last week in a domestic incident in the Southwest Side Lawndale neighborhood.

Mario jones, 28, was stabbed with the ice pick about 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 17 in the 4100 block of West 19th Street, according to Chicago Police. Jones lived in the same block.

He was pronounced dead at 11:25 a.m. Saturday at Mount Sinai Hospital, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Sunday found he died of a stab wound to the head from the ice pick, and his death was ruled a homicide.

The incident appeared to domestic in nature, though nobody was in custody as Area Central detectives conducted a homicide investigation.