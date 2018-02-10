Man struck, killed by vehicle in Joliet

A 47-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday evening in southwest suburban Joliet.

Mariano H. Velasco, a 47-year-old resident of Joliet, was walking along Collins Street, north of East Cass Street, when he was hit by a vehicle, according to the Will County Coroner’s office.

He was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet and was pronounced dead at 7:20 p.m., the coroner’s office said.

An autopsy conducted Thursday found that Velasco died of multiple injuries from the crash, according to the coroner.