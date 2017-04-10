Man wanted for fatal Dolton shooting in May captured on South Side

A man who was wanted for a fatal shooting in May in south suburban Dolton was captured Friday on the South Side of Chicago.

A first-degree murder warrant was issued July 12 for 24-year-old Jamal M. Greer of downstate Verona, according to the FBI.

Greer was wanted for the fatal shooting of 21-year-old James F. Miller outside a currency exchange in the 15100 block of Michigan City Road in Dolton at 5:28 p.m. May 21, according to Dolton police.

Miller, a Park Forest resident, was taken to Franciscan Health in Hammond with multiple gunshot wounds, and died there at 5:55 p.m., authorities said at the time.

On Friday, Greer was arrested without incident by the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force in the 2900 block of South Dearborn, near the Dearborn Homes housing project, according to the FBI.

He was ordered held without bond in the Cook County Jail, according to Cook County sheriff’s records.