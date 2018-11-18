Man with Dementia, 82, reported missing from Northbrook

Police are searching for an 82-year-old man with dementia who was reported missing from north suburban Northbrook.

Robert MacMillin is described as a 6-foot, 190-pound white man with blue eyes, according to Northbrook police. He may be wearing tan pants, a tan plaid shirt and glasses.

MacMillin, who is not carrying any identification, is thought to be driving a silver, four-door 2012 Ford Focus with Illinois license plate number “EMACM1,” police said.

Anyone who has seen MacMillin’s car or has information about his whereabouts should call 911 or contact investigators (847) 564-2060.