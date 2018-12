Man, woman shot in West Garfield Park

Two people were shot while standing outside Sunday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

At 1:40 a.m., a 21-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were on a sidewalk in the 4500 block of West Washington Boulevard, according to Chicago police. Two people they did not recognize walked over and shot them.

The man was grazed in his thigh by a bullet and the woman was shot twice in her right leg, police said. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.