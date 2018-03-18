Massive search planned for woman missing since November from Downers Grove

Authorities are planning a massive search in the western suburbs for a woman missing since November from Downers Grove.

The group is asking for the public’s help in finding 22-year-old Cheyann L. Klus, last seen Nov. 27 at her home in Downers Grove, according to the Missing Persons Awareness Network. Law enforcement, family and friends plan to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. on March 24 followed by a walk-through search in the 86-acre Mallard Lake in Bloomingdale.

The DuPage County sheriff’s office described Klus as a 5-foot-5, 115-pound woman with brown hair and brown eyes.

Detectives found out she went to Chicago the night of Dec. 1 into Dec. 2, where she was in the 2100 block of North Kilbourn, the sheriff’s office said.

The missing persons network created a “Find Cheyann Klus” Facebook page in an effort to spread awareness about the search.

Anyone with information about Klus’s whereabouts was asked to call investigators at (630) 407-2400. Anyone wishing to help in the search or donate search equipment and other items can send an email to missingpersonsawarenessnetwork@gmail.com or call (815)263-5886.