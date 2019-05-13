Our Pledge To You

05/13/2019, 04:48am

Meteor illuminates sky over Chicago area

A Woodridge police officer captured the fireball on a squad car camera | Woodridge police Facebook

By Sun-Times Wire
A fiery meteor lit up the skies over Chicago last week in an event that was seen across many states.

Hundreds of people reported seeing the bright fireball around midnight May 11, according to the American Meteor Society website. The fireball most likely originated above the middle of Lake Michigan and ended up near South Bend, Indiana.

A Woodridge police officer captured the event on his squad car camera.

Reports on the website indicate the meteor was seen in Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio, Wisconsin, Michigan and Ontario, Canada.

 

