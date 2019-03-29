Metra UP-NW trains halted after pedestrian hit, killed near Edison Park

A person was fatally struck by a Metra train Friday morning, halting Union Pacific-Northwest service on the Northwest Side.

The person was hit by outbound train No. 618 about 7:30 a.m. near the Edison Park station, 6730 N. Olmsted Ave., according to a service alert from Metra.

The person was dead at the scene, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The person’s age and gender were not immediately known.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released information about the fatality.

Inbound and outbound train movement remains halted near Edison park, Metra said.

Further details were not immediately available.