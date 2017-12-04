Missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Princeton Park neighborhood

A 14-year-old girl reported missing Monday night was last seen in the Princeton Park neighborhood on the South Side.

Talia Moore was last seen about 10 a.m. in the 200 block of West 91st Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Moore is known to frequent the Lowden Homes and Princeton Park and Ivy Park areas, police said. She was described as black, about 5-foot-1 and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.