Missing woman, 22, last seen in South Chicago

A 22-year-old woman reported missing Monday was last seen the day before in South Chicago.

Jasmine Baez was described as a black woman, about 5-foot-1 and 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, Chicago police said. She was last seen wearing a pink sweater and gray leggings.

She has been known to frequent the area around the 900 block of West 77th Street, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8271.