Mobile home fire in Elgin kills man, 2 dogs

A fire Sunday night at a mobile home park in northwest suburban Elgin killed a man and two dogs.

Emergency crews responded about 6:40 p.m. to the Old Oak Estates Mobile Home Park in the 400 block of Sadler Avenue for a report a fire at a single-family home, according to the Elgin Fire Department.

First responders found heavy fire underneath and inside the one-story trailer home, authorities said. A man was found inside the trailer during a search and taken to Saint Joseph Hospital in Elgin, where he was pronounced dead.

The fire caused an estimated $300,000 in damage and also killed two dogs, authorities said. The cause of the blaze was still under investigation Monday afternoon.