Man killed in Mount Greenwood domestic shooting: police

A man was killed Thursday afternoon in a domestic-related shooting in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 26-year-old was involved in a physical altercation about 3:15 p.m. in the 10700 block of South Central Park Avenue when someone pulled out a gun and shot him, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about the death.

A person of interest was being questioned by detectives Thursday evening.