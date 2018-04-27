Non-tenured faculty at Loyola University ratifies contract with school

Loyola University Chicago’s non-tenure track faculty union voted to ratify a three-year contract after nearly two years of negotiations that culminated in a one-day strike earlier this month.

The respective agreements for non-tenure track faculty in the College of Arts and Sciences and English Language Learning Program, represented by the Service Employees International Union Local 73, would extend through June 30, 2021.

“We are pleased to have secured this agreement with our non-tenure-track faculty, who are integral to the fabric of our academic community,” Loyola President Jo Ann Rooney said in a news release on Friday.

Components of the contract include a 38-40 percent pay increase to the standard per-credit-hour rate for part-time College of Arts and Sciences instructors, annual raises and greater job security, among other things, according to Loyola’s press release.

“This isn’t a perfect contract, of course, but a wonderful first step at really having a voice at the table and making some definitive progress for faculty that will hopefully better students and the university overall,” said Alyson Paige Warren, an adjunct instructor and member of the bargaining team.

Loyola’s Board of Trustees must still approve the contract, and is expected to do so by mid-June, according to the university.