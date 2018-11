Funeral for Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez scheduled for Monday

Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez was shot and killed at Mercy Hospital Monday. | Chicago Police Department photo

The funeral for slain Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez has been scheduled for Monday.

Visitation for Jimenez was planned for Sunday, with a “full honors funeral” to follow on Monday, according to CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

Jimenez was killed while responding to a shooting at Mercy Hospital on Monday.

The details of the funeral have not yet been announced.