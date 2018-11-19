CPD officer among multiple people shot near Mercy Hospital

Multiple people are reported wounded in a shooting near Mercy Hospital. | Sam Charles/Sun-Times

A Chicago police officer was shot and is in critical condition in a shooting at Mercy Hospital, officials said.

Multiple people were shot Monday afternoon near Mercy Hospital in an “active shooter incident” in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood, according to Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

The officer was in critical condition, but “receiving excellent care,” he said.

“Please send your prayers,” Guglielmi said in a tweet.

Multiple victims were reported, but it was not immediately clear how many people had been shot.

At least one possible shooter was shot, Guglielmi said.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson were at police headquarters and were “monitoring the events unfolding at Mercy Hospital,” Guglielmi said.

A “heavy police response” could be seen in the area near 26th and Michigan Avenue, near Mercy Hospital, following reports of gunfire.

Further details were not immediately available.

A #ChicagoPolice officer has been shot in the active shooter incident at Mercy Hospital. He is in critical condition but receiving excellent care. Please send your prayers. pic.twitter.com/kFfMY1ZmF7 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 19, 2018

Officers are doing a methodical search of Mercy hospital. At least one possible offender is shot. Please avoid the area of 26th and Michigan — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 19, 2018

Reports of multiple victims from incident at 26th and Michigan. Please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/VtDIr5b2Ok — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 19, 2018