A Chicago police officer was shot and is in critical condition in a shooting at Mercy Hospital, officials said.
Multiple people were shot Monday afternoon near Mercy Hospital in an “active shooter incident” in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood, according to Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.
The officer was in critical condition, but “receiving excellent care,” he said.
“Please send your prayers,” Guglielmi said in a tweet.
Multiple victims were reported, but it was not immediately clear how many people had been shot.
At least one possible shooter was shot, Guglielmi said.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson were at police headquarters and were “monitoring the events unfolding at Mercy Hospital,” Guglielmi said.
A “heavy police response” could be seen in the area near 26th and Michigan Avenue, near Mercy Hospital, following reports of gunfire.
Further details were not immediately available.