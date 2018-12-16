Pair of burglaries reported at same apartment complex on NW Side: police

Police are investigating a pair of burglaries that happened earlier this month at the same apartment complex on the Northwest Side.

The burglaries happened between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Dec. 6 in the 2200 block of North Western, which borders the Logan Square and Bucktown neighborhoods, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

During one of the incidents, the burglar or burglars forcibly broke into an apartment and stole computer equipment, alcohol, jewelry and loose change, police said. The suspect or suspects then broke into another apartment and stole a camera and computer equipment.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.