Pappas to announce deadline for Cook County property owners to pay late taxes

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas plans to announce the deadline Wednesday morning for roughly 57,000 property owners to pay their delinquent taxes ahead of the county’s looming tax sale.

Roughly 57,000 property owners in the county haven’t paid their past due taxes, including more than 20,000 whose bills were returned by the U.S. Postal Service, according to a statement from the treasurer’s office.

Pappas has scheduled a news conference for 10 a.m. Wednesday at her offices at the Cook County Building, 118 N. Clark., to provide property owners with information about paying the late taxes before the scheduled sale, which is slated for May 3, according to the statement.

She will be joined by the Rev. Jesse Jackson, businessman Willie Wilson and a group of honorary deputy treasurers representing a variety of ethnic groups, the statement said.