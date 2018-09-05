19-year-old man fatally shot in Far South Side: police

A man died Wednesday night from gunfire in the Stony Island Park neighborhood on the Far South Side, according to Chicago police.

About 7:29 p.m., the 19-year-old was shot at multiple times in the 8600 block of South Euclid Avenue, police said. His chest and abdomen were struck.

The man was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm his death.

Area North detectives were investigating the death.