Police: Person found dead at northwest Indiana home

Authorities are investigating the death of a person found in a home Sunday afternoon in northwest Indiana.

Officers were called for a well-being check at the home about 2:30 p.m. on California Avenue in the Lake Eliza area of Porter Township, according to the Porter County sheriff’s office.

A male, whose age wasn’t known, was found dead in the home, the sheriff’s office said.

More details weren’t made available as detectives investigated the death.