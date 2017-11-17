Police: 15-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Lindblom Academy

Police are investigating the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl earlier this month at an Englewood neighborhood high school on the South Side.

About 2:30 p.m. Nov. 7, the girl was sitting on the stairs, waiting to be picked up after school at Linblom Math and Science Academy, 6130 S. Wolcott Ave., when two boys took her to a stairwell and sexually assaulted her, according to Chicago Police.

The girl was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park for treatment, police said.

No one was in custody Thursday night as Area South detectives investigate the incident. A Chicago Public Schools spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.