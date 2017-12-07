Police investigate homicide in Gary

A person was shot to death early Thursday in northwest Indiana.

About 12:15 a.m., officers responded to a crash at West 15th Avenue and Porter Street, according to Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

A male was discovered in the vehicle with gunshot wounds, Westerfield said.

The male, who remains unidentified, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Westerfield and the Lake County coroner’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Corp. James Bond of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at (219) 755-3855, or the crime tip line at (866) 274-6347.