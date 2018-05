Police investigating possible body part found in Chicago River

Police are investigating what may be a human body part pulled from the Chicago River Sunday afternoon.

The possible body part was discovered by the marine unit at 3:09 p.m. in the 2200 block of West Diversey in the North Side Avondale neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

Officials had not yet confirmed whether the item was human body part, an animal body part or something else entirely, police said. No further information was immediately available.