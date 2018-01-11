Police: Man shot in chest, killed during argument on Southwest Side

A man was shot dead early Thursday during an argument in the Southwest Side Vittum Park neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

The 28-year-old was arguing with someone just after 5:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of South Cicero when the other person fired about six to seven bullets, striking him in the chest, according to Chicago Police.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm the death.

The shooter ran away north on Cicero, police said.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigated.