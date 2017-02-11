Police: Man shot to death in Roseland

A man was shot to death Thursday night in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side, according to Chicago Police.

Officers found the man, believed to be 35-40 years old, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle just after 10 p.m. in the 11200 block of South Perry, police said

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the man’s death.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives investigate.