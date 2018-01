Police: Officer punched by driver of stolen vehicle on Northwest Side

An officer was punched by someone during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon on the Northwest Side.

The incident happened about 5:30 p.m. when the officer was trying to stop a vehicle that had been reported stolen in the 3400 block of North Harlem, according to Chicago Police.

The driver of the vehicle got out, struck the officer in the face and then got away, police said.

The officer was taken to Resurrection Medical Center in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody Wednesday night.