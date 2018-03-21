Police release sketch of Longwood Manor sexual assault suspect

Authorities have released a sketch of the person wanted for sexually assaulting and robbing a woman Feb. 22 at a bus stop in the 9500 block of South Halsted. | Chicago Police

Investigators have released a sketch of a person wanted for sexually assaulting and robbing a woman last month in the Longwood Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

The armed suspect approached the 18-year-old woman at 5:05 a.m. Feb. 22 at a bus stop in the 9500 block of South Halsted and announced a robbery, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. He then ordered her to a secluded area, where he sexually assaulted her, took her money and ran away.

The suspect was described as a black male standing between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-7 with a thin build and a medium complexion, police said. He had a short, “patchy” beard and wore a black North Face fleece jacket, gray jogging pants, a black baseball cap with red under the brim and black boots.

Police released a sketch of the suspect Wednesday and previously released a surveillance photo of him. Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8271.