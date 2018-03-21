Investigators have released a sketch of a person wanted for sexually assaulting and robbing a woman last month in the Longwood Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

Surveillance image of the suspect in an armed sexual assault and robbery Feb. 22 in the 9500 block of South Halsted. | Chicago Police

The armed suspect approached the 18-year-old woman at 5:05 a.m. Feb. 22 at a bus stop in the 9500 block of South Halsted and announced a robbery, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. He then ordered her to a secluded area, where he sexually assaulted her, took her money and ran away.

The suspect was described as a black male standing between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-7 with a thin build and a medium complexion, police said. He had a short, “patchy” beard and wore a black North Face fleece jacket, gray jogging pants, a black baseball cap with red under the brim and black boots.

Police released a sketch of the suspect Wednesday and previously released a surveillance photo of him. Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8271.