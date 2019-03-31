Police searching for suspects in West Woodlawn vehicle thefts

Police are on alert after several vehicle thefts were reported in the West Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

In each incident, the owner leaves their vehicle parked legally on the street, only to find it missing when they return, according to a community alert released by Chicago police.

The thefts occurred:

about 5:05 p.m. March 26 in the 6100 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue;

about 2 p.m. March 24 in the 6200 block of South Evans Avenue;

about 6 p.m. March 21 in the 6500 block of South Vernon Avenue; and

between March 14 and March 28 in the 6200 block of South King Drive.

An additional attempted theft occurred between 7 p.m. March 25 and 11:10 a.m. March 26, in which the owner discovered damage to the front passenger wheel and steering column of their vehicle.

Police did not provide information about any suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.