Police warn of armed robberies in University Village

Police are warning residents of two armed robberies this month in the University Village neighborhood on the Near West Side.

In both robberies victims were approached by a man who showed a handgun and either demanded their property or took it by force, Chicago Police said.

The robberies occurred about 10:05 p.m. on June 4 in the 1900 block of West Polk Street and about 7:45 p.m. on June 6 in the 1400 block of West Harrison Street, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8382.