Police are warning residents of two armed robberies this month in the University Village neighborhood on the Near West Side.
In both robberies victims were approached by a man who showed a handgun and either demanded their property or took it by force, Chicago Police said.
The robberies occurred about 10:05 p.m. on June 4 in the 1900 block of West Polk Street and about 7:45 p.m. on June 6 in the 1400 block of West Harrison Street, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8382.